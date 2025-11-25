ACCIONA Energía wins Philippines renewable energy auction for 281MW supply 

The auction includes the 101MW Kalayaan 2 wind farm in Laguna. Credit: ACCIONA.

ACCIONA Energía has secured a 20-year power supply contract through the Philippines’ renewable energy auction, covering the full output of two renewable projects totalling 281MW.

The award was granted in the fourth round of the Philippines Department of Energy’s Green Energy Auction Programme.

The auction includes the 101MW Kalayaan 2 wind farm in Laguna, which is currently under construction.

It also covers the 180MWp Daanbantayan solar plant in Cebu, set to begin construction before the end of this year.

The contract provides long-term stability for both projects, which are poised to contribute significantly to the Philippines’ energy mix as it seeks to expand its renewable capacity.

In addition to these specified projects, ACCIONA Energía is advancing a pipeline of more than 2GW in the country.

The company said it has also restructured its partnerships in Southeast Asia to enhance its presence in key markets, including the Philippines and Thailand, where it manages substantial portfolios and plans further expansion in the coming years.

ACCIONA Energía has a total installed capacity of 15,147MW and a consolidated capacity of 13,425MW, as of June 2025.

Earlier this month, ACCIONA Energía unveiled plans to build a 1GWh battery energy storage system at its Malgarida solar complex in Chile’s Atacama Desert.