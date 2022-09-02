The 10-year agreement will provide renewable electricity to a consortium of three major companies managing local water, health and transport services in Victoria, Australia

ACCIONA Energía signs renewable PPA with the Barwon Renewable Energy Partnership. (Credit: ACCIONA Energía)

ACCIONA Energía has signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply 68GWh a year of 100% renewable electricity to the Barwon Renewable Energy Partnership (BREP).

The BREP was established by Barwon Water, Barwon Health and the GeelongPort, three major companies managing local water, health and transport services in Victoria, Australia, to facilitate the collective purchase of renewable energy and reduce emissions.

The 10-year PPA will start on 1 December 2022. The electricity supplied will come from ACCIONA Energía’s Mt Gellibrand wind farm in southwest Victoria. With a capacity of 132 MW, this wind farm produces enough clean energy to power some 90,000 Australian homes.

The PPA was signed by all parties at the Mt Gellibrand wind farm.

“This agreement is another step towards delivering on the Victorian Government’s Climate Change Strategy and an example of how major businesses can successfully decarbonize their energy use and reduce their power bills,” said ACCIONA Energía’s Director of Energy Markets and Policy in Australia, Melanie Sutton. “We’re really proud of this deal and how we’re linking renewable energy generated here in Victoria to power local businesses and help them reach their decarbonization goals,” she added.

The CEOs of Barwon Water, Barwon Health and GeelongPort, highlighted the relevance of this contract to meet the decarbonization targets of their companies and of the sectors in which they operate, as well as the benefits of regional collaborations in the public sector to lead the State of Victoria’s transition to renewables.

Source: Company Press Release