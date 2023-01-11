Practical completion of the processing plant was achieved ahead of schedule on 23 December 2022 and ore commissioning commenced on 9 January 2023.

First ore being fed into the mill at Abra. (Credit: Galena Mining Limited)

GALENA MINING is pleased to announce that construction at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) is now complete and ore commissioning has commenced with first ore feed into the plant yesterday, 9 January 2023.

Managing Director, Tony James commented, “I would like to congratulate the Abra team

and key contractors for this historic achievement! With ore commissioning underway,

we expect first concentrate production in January 2023 followed by the first product

shipment in Q1 CY2023 as previously announced. The mine now moves into the next

phase of production ramp-up which will underpin the long-term performance and life of the Abra mine.”

Practical completion of the processing plant was achieved ahead of schedule on 23 December 2022 and ore commissioning commenced on 9 January 2023. Ore commissioning of the Abra plant is taking place under the guidance of GR Engineering, with the aim for successful completion, including completion of punch list items and performance testing by the end of January 2023.

A comprehensive Project update will be provided in the Company’s Activities Report to be released later this month.

Source: Company Press Release