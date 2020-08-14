The order takes Vestas’ firm order intake in Germany to 250MW in 2020

The contract will also feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Wind developer ABO Wind has placed an order with Vestas, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer for the supply of V150-4.2MW turbines for its Dreieck Spreeau wind project located in Brandenburg, Germany.

For the 8MW order, Vestas will supply two of its V150-4.2MW turbines and the order follows the 25MW order for the same wind farm earlier this year.

Vestas was selected by ABO Wind to provide a tailored solution for the wind farm which is powered by eight V150-4.2MW turbines, each with a hub height of 166m.

The Danish company is also supporting the wind farm through a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 500) service agreement, to maximise the annual energy generation of the wind project.

For the order, Vestas will supply, install and commission the wind turbines. The contract will also feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution, which is expected to bring down turbine down time and to optimise energy generation.

Vestas’ firm order intake in Germany reaches 250MW in 2020

Vestas Northern & Central Europe sales DACH vice president Alex Robertson said: “I would like to thank ABO Wind for once again choosing Vestas as a partner for realising this significant project. Despite the success of the 5.6 MW EnVentus turbines, the V150-4.2 MW turbine still remains a popular turbine globally as well as in Germany, where it delivers an excellent cost of energy for our customers.

“ABO Wind’s success with the V150-4.2 MW turbine shows, that barriers against permits for new projects can be overcome. With a slowly growing volume of permitted projects, we see that the order intake and installations are going up as well.

“It is important that this development continues, and that the expansion really picks up speed again. The German energy turnaround must finally get back on track”.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

The order takes Vestas’ firm order intake in Germany to 250MW in 2020.