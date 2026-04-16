The Eva Copper Mine Project aims to produce around 60,000tpa of copper for at least 15 years. Credit: ABB.

ABB has secured a contract to supply gearless mill drive (GMD) and ring-geared mill drive (RMD) systems for the Eva Copper Mine Project in Queensland, Australia, developed by Harmony.

Aiming to address a projected 24% rise in global copper demand by 2035, the new open-pit mine is forecast to produce around 60,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of copper for at least 15 years.

The technology provided by ABB is set to enhance grinding efficiency, reliability and operational flexibility, aligning with modern concentrator designs and low-risk processing methods.

The contract was finalised in the fourth quarter of 2025, with financial terms remaining confidential.

It underscores the growing demand for critical minerals and the resurgence of large-scale mining projects in Australia, driven by the energy transition.

Additionally, the contract expands ABB’s global deployment of GMDs and RMDs, supporting the supply of essential industrial materials.

ABB is providing a 24MW GMD system for a 40ft semi-autogenous grinding mill and an 18MW variable-speed dual-pinion RMD system for a 27ft ball mill.

These systems are crucial as they will be the primary power consumers on-site, making efficiency a key consideration in technology selection for Eva Copper.

The project will also incorporate an eHouse, designed and manufactured locally in Australia to comply with local standards and safety protocols.

Local production will streamline engineering, reduce logistical challenges and facilitate easier on-site integration.

The engineering effort will involve ABB’s teams from Australia, Finland and Switzerland.

Upon installation, the GMD and RMD systems are expected to ensure high availability and processing of copper ore throughout the mine’s operational life.

ABB Process Industries division, Mining & Materials global business line manager Björn Jonsson said: “ABB will bring together local manufacturing capabilities, global expertise and proven technologies to support Queensland’s most significant new mining project.

“Our mill drive systems will support reliable, efficient grinding at the heart of the Eva Copper Mine Project, which will play a pivotal role in strengthening the copper supply chain to support the global energy transition.”

In December 2025, ABB upgraded electrification and automation infrastructure to support the safe and efficient expansion of one of Europe’s key tailings facilities at Boliden’s Aitik copper mine in Sweden.