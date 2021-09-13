Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is the latest signed by ABB as it extends collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology innovators to develop electric vehicle solutions and compatible charging infrastructure solutions

MEDATech's Western Star 4900XD truck. (Credit: ABB)

ABB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MEDATech to jointly explore solutions to decarbonize mining operations through charging solutions and optimized electric drive systems in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for heavy-duty applications. The two companies will share expertise and collaborate in bringing solutions to market that will reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with heavy machinery in mining.

Mining customers require solutions specifically designed for heavy industries to enable the electrification of their fleets and facilitate the transition to net zero emission transport across mining operations. Electric vehicles and matching charging infrastructure solutions must meet demanding requirements, including high power, automated and safe operation, ruggedized designs fit for harsh environmental conditions and approved standards.

“We are very excited to be working with ABB in this new and dynamic field of electric vehicles and will bring our advanced drive train technology to the forefront alongside ABB’s advanced charging technology,” said Rob Rennie, Founder and President of MEDATech. “Collaborating to accelerate the adoption to emission-free transport systems enabling cleaner operations is truly at the heart of our company.”

Technology provider ABB and MEDATech bring complementary expertise to designing and building electric heavy mobile equipment. The collaboration could involve exploring further development and possible technologies for high power and automated charging and connector systems to facilitate the adoption of BEVs in industries with heavy machinery.

The collaboration with MEDATech, which largely works across the mining, construction and energy sectors, is the latest in a series that ABB is developing with OEMs and technology innovators to accelerate the transition to all-electric mines.

“Within the ABB Ability™ eMine framework, ABB is increasingly working with OEMs and technology innovators to fast-track the development of new emissions-reducing systems through the electrification and automation of the whole mining operation. Strategic collaborations, such as with MEDATech, provide solutions that support responsible mining operations,” said Mehrzad Ashnagaran, ABB’s Global Product Line Manager Electrification & Composite Plant. “The aim of our combined solutions is to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of customer businesses, contribute to the reduction of CO₂ and the realization of a sustainable society.”

“The mining sector has set clear and ambitious targets to decarbonize operations for a more sustainable future,” said Nic Beutler, ABB’s Global Product Manager Power System & Charging Solutions. “To meet or even exceed productivity targets while not compromising on safety, new thinking and technological solutions are required. ABB and MEDATech are an ideal match for exploring the steps needed to reach net zero emissions for heavy-duty industrial machinery.”

ABB recently launched ABB Ability eMine, a purposeful approach, method and integrated portfolio of electrification and digital systems designed to accelerate the decarbonization of the mining sector. The agreement with MEDATech will complement ABB’s engineering and technology expertise onboard and offboard mining vehicles and allow for much needed and lasting solutions for the industry.

MEDATech provides highly-efficient drive train technology to OEMs and end users while consulting and developing optimization tools to realize the efficient and cost-effective implementation of electric fleets. It is located in Ontario, Canada, and has built extensive know-how and expertise in designing, building and testing of prototype systems and vehicles since 2003. It launched the world’s first commercially available 100 percent electric mining haul truck, the Western Star 4900XD, which has ultra-fast charging capability, accepting a charge power of 600kW. With ABB’s charging capability matching the charging cycles to the production, charging times of less than 15 min can be achieved. Fast charging is a critical part of battery-electric technology viability for industrial fleets, which operate 24/7.

With over 130 years of experience in the mining industry, ABB designs fit-for-purpose solutions that can electrify all mining equipment, from pit to port and mine to market. They are backed by ABB’s decades of real-world experience in electrifying, automating and digitally connecting mine equipment and operations.

ABB Ability MineOptimize is a digitalized portfolio, providing complete electrification, automation and digital solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across every stage of the mining cycle, already improving the energy efficiency as well as productivity and optimization of CAPEX and OPEX of open pit and underground mines worldwide. ABB’s digital applications draw on advanced libraries and software solutions to reduce process complexity and can integrate with existing equipment and technology.

Source: Company Press Release