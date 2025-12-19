ABB advances electrification, automation at Boliden’s Aitik copper facility

Atik is the largest open-pit copper mine in Sweden. Credit: ABB.

Automation company ABB has upgraded electrification and automation infrastructure to support the safe and efficient expansion of one of Europe’s key tailings facilities at Boliden’s Aitik copper mine.

Situated just south of Gällivare in northern Sweden, Atik is the largest open-pit copper mine in the country.

The upgraded systems aim to improve water storage, recycling and monitoring capabilities, helping the mine scale up its operations in line with rising global copper demand.

The International Energy Agency, under its Stated Policies Scenario, forecasts that worldwide demand for refined copper is expected to rise by around 22% by 2035.

In response, Boliden is advancing sustainable mining practices at its Aitik copper mine, prioritising zero-harm tailings management and aligning with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

ABB delivered rapidly deployable electrification and control solutions specifically designed to handle the sub-arctic climate in northern Sweden.

The package comprises modular e-houses, medium and low-voltage switchgear, transformers, variable speed drives for pumping stations, and the ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system for automated supervision.

These platforms support centralised management of energy flows, and provide predictive maintenance notifications and real-time diagnostics, which are essential for managing dam performance and reducing downtime under changing operating conditions.

ABB process industries division global business line manager, mining & materials Björn Jonsson said: “Boliden needed future-proofed infrastructure to keep pace with increased demand for European copper production. Our modular approach allowed us to quickly deliver electrified and automated operations, without compromising on quality or safety standards.

“By combining our deep mining expertise with advanced technology, Boliden’s Aitik mine sets a new standard for how electrical systems can support both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

In January, ABB and Epiroc signed a memorandum of understanding to advance collaboration on underground trolley solutions for the mining industry.