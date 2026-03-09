A2Gold to acquire Taylor project in Nevada, US

The Taylor project historically displayed significant resources of more than 11moz of silver in the measured and indicated categories. Credit: RHJPhotos/Shutterstock.com.

A2Gold has signed a binding letter of intent (LoI) with White Pine Precious Metals to acquire the Taylor Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, US.

The acquisition grants A2Gold full ownership of the district-scale project, which encompasses approximately 117km² of mineral claims.

Under the terms of the LoI, A2Gold will issue 8,662,881 common shares to White Pine, valued at C$10m ($7.36m) based on a 20-day volume-weighted average price.

These shares will be under a four-month statutory hold period with a staggered release, and a $1m deferred cash payment will also be made in instalments.

Additionally, White Pine will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty on claims without existing royalties, with the option for A2Gold to repurchase half within specified time frames.

The transaction is subject to standard conditions such as regulatory approvals and the resolution of historical mining interests.

The Taylor Project, situated in a prime mining area of eastern Nevada, is set to enhance A2Gold’s existing portfolio by adding a considerable silver resource alongside potential gold and antimony mineralisation.

This site benefits from existing infrastructure including water rights and an electrical power network, facilitating immediate commencement of exploration activities.

Historically, the Taylor project has demonstrated significant mineral resources, with past estimates indicating more than 11 million ounces (moz) of silver in the measured and indicated categories.

Additionally, it holds potential for gold mineralisation, supported by data from surface sampling and historical drilling.

Antimony resources present another opportunity, with historical records revealing noteworthy grades from past production activities.

The district hosts several past-producing antimony mines, with exploration surveys identifying extensive soil anomalies.

The acquisition also complements A2Gold’s flagship Eastside Gold-Silver Project by introducing diverse geological opportunities.

While Eastside focuses on low-sulphidation epithermal systems, Taylor offers shallow oxide gold prospects and deeper carbonate replacement deposit and skarn targets.

A2Gold CEO Peter Gianulis said: “The acquisition of the Taylor project represents an important step in building A2Gold into a leading Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company. Eastside remains our flagship asset and a large-scale gold system with significant growth potential.

“The addition of Taylor complements Eastside by introducing a second district-scale project with both gold and silver exposure and multiple exploration opportunities. Projects of this scale and potential in Nevada rarely become available.”

In January 2026, A2Gold began its completely financed 30,000m drilling programme at the Eastside Gold Project.