The acquisition involves 12 RT claims, 13 JO claims and 1 TKO claim. Credit: Meklay YOTKHAMSAY/Shutterstock.com.

A2Gold has signed a binding letter of intent (LoI) to acquire full ownership of 26 lode mining claims (the RT/JO claims) in the US from Lodestar Management Group.

These claims are situated within A2Gold’s Taylor Silver-Gold-Antimony Project in White Pine County, Nevada.

The acquisition involves 12 RT claims, 13 JO claims and 1 TKO claim.

This transaction aims to consolidate a central section of the Taylor land, eliminating fragmentation and progressing the project as a unified, district-scale operation.

Under the LoI terms, A2Gold has agreed to purchase these claims through a payment of $225,000 (C$309,752) in cash and issuing 316,377 common shares.

The sellers will maintain a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the claims, with A2Gold reserving the right to buy back 0.5% of this royalty for $500,000 within three years.

The transaction is subject to standard conditions including satisfactory title due diligence, transfer of technical data, execution of a definitive asset purchase agreement and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

These acquired claims cover a notable region for expanding silver resources, exploring gold in Carlin-style formations, and developing antimony, a mineral of growing importance in the US.

The addition of these claims enhances A2Gold’s capacity for systematic exploration and development, removing operational barriers and improving geological continuity.

The Taylor Project itself has exhibited potential as a substantial critical metals system, offering opportunities for significant silver, gold and antimony mineralisation across its expanse.

A2Gold CEO Peter Gianulis said: “The acquisition of the RT/JO claims represents an important consolidation of strategically located ground within the Taylor Project. These claims sit in a highly prospective portion of the district and are directly relevant to the continued expansion of our silver resource, as well as our broader gold and antimony exploration strategy.

“Importantly, this transaction removes internal land constraints and allows us to advance Taylor as a cohesive, district-scale system. With silver, gold and antimony mineralisation occurring across the project, we believe Taylor has the potential to emerge as a significant multi-metal system in Nevada.”

Last month, the company expanded its land holdings at the Eastside Gold Project in Nevada, adding 24 new unpatented lode mining claims.