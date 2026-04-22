A2Gold has finished 11 RC drill-holes. Credit: Maksim Maksimovich/Shutterstock.com.

A2Gold has initiated diamond core drilling at the Eastside Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, US, with a fully funded programme covering approximately 2,500m.

This effort aims to aid in defining and potentially expanding mineral resources.

A diamond core drill rig is currently operating at the Castle area in the southern part of the Eastside District.

This programme supports the ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drilling by providing enhanced geological and structural data.

It targets areas to boost geological confidence and aid in delineating and possibly expanding mineral resources.

Additionally, it aims to characterise lithological units, alterations, structural controls, and mineralisation continuity, while gathering geological, geotechnical and metallurgical data for future modelling.

A2Gold has finished 11 RC drill-holes including one core pre-collar, focusing on sites highlighted by recent geophysical surveys, geological mapping, surface geochemistry and historical data analysis.

Results are yet to be announced.

Currently, a track-mounted RC rig is in use, but a truck-mounted rig will be introduced in around 60 days.

This change will support the testing of systematic exploration targets across the district.

Upon the completion of diamond core drilling, A2Gold plans to update the mineral resource estimate for the Eastside Project in line with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

This update will include findings from both drilling methods, aiming to bolster resource confidence and explore expansion possibilities.

A2Gold CEO Peter Gianulis said: “We are excited to initiate this phase of diamond core drilling at Eastside.

“The programme is intended to provide important geological and structural data to support an updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and to complement the company’s ongoing RC exploration activities at Eastside.”

Last month, the company expanded its land holdings at the Eastside Gold Project by adding 24 new unpatented lode mining claims.