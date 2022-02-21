The four-day triennial event, themed Energy for Humanity, will explore the critical priorities facing the energy industry today

The organising committee of the 25th World Energy Congress is pleased to announce that Gazprom Energoholding and Gazprom Neft have confirmed their roles as platinum sponsors for this year’s World Energy Congress to be held in Saint Peterburg between the 24th and 27th October 2022.

The four-day triennial event, themed Energy for Humanity, will explore the critical priorities facing the energy industry today and embrace the new frontiers of the sector, providing a forum for the industry’s largest and most diverse conversation.

The Congress will be marking the centenary of the World Energy Council and will be hosted by The Roscongress Foundation with support of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. Alongside speaking sessions, the Congress will feature a significant business programme, a major exhibition and a vast cultural & entertainment programme.

Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation and Chair of the Organising Committee of the World Energy Congress, commented:

“We are honoured to have Gazprom Energoholding and Gazprom Neft on board. These companies are at the heart of the energy debate in Russia and the wider region, and their presence will hugely contribute to the actionable outcomes the congress hopes to achieve.”

Denis Fedorov, General Director of Gazprom Energoholding LLC, said:

“The World Energy Congress is a unique event which consolidates modern ideas and forms more distinct outlines of the global energy future. With this in mind and given that traditional thermal power industry is likely to remain the basis of production capacities of our Group for a long term, it is highly important for us to exchange views on the hydrocarbon energy role in the process of the global energy system transformation. We expect that the Congress will contribute to development of continental energy systems without barriers and borders, focused on improving the stability and reliability of energy supply for humanity”.

Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprom Neft, said:

“We are proud that the 25th World Energy Congress will be held in our company’s home city, St Petersburg, where to Gazprom Neft’s headquarters are based. We are looking forward to the Congress and delighted to be a partnering company.

“The Congress is set to address some of the key challenges of further development of the international energy sector. On the one hand, the overriding objective to meet the global economy’s current high demand for hydrocarbons is critically important. But no less so are the questions of energy transition, reducing carbon footprints across all industries, improving the sustainability of energy sources, and corporate social responsibility, more broadly. I have every confidence that sustainable development will become one of the most important topics of this year’s Congress – and Gazprom Neft stands ready to share its experience here with our international colleagues.”

Further information about the Congress, discussion topics and registration can be found on the Congress website.