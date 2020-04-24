Zvezda shipbuilding complex is the sole contractor for this Rosatom-commissioned project

Аtomflot, Zvezda sign nuclear icebreaker construction contract. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM)

Rosatom subsidiary FSUE Atomflot and shipbuilder Zvezda LLC remotely signed a contract on the construction of the nuclear icebreaker Leader (project 10510); the parties were respectively located in Murmansk and Vladivostok.

The document was signed by FSUE Atomflot general director Mustafa Kashka and Zvezda LLC general director Sergey Tseluyko. Zvezda shipbuilding complex is the sole contractor for this Rosatom-commissioned project. As per the terms of the contract, the vessel is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

“Today, an important step has been taken in the history of [Russia’s] nuclear icebreaker fleet,” commented FSUE Atomflot general director Mustafa Kashka. “Leader will be equipped with two state-of-the-art RITM-400 nuclear reactors developed by Rosatom specialists, giving the vessel a total capacity of 120 MW, which will allow it to overcome ice more than 4 meters thick. The commissioning of this nuclear icebreaker will allow us to guarantee safe and regular operations in the eastern region of the Arctic Ocean, year-round navigation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, and new possibilities for carving out high-latitude commercial routes.”

Source: Company Press Release