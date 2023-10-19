Following the end of the submission period, the long list of nominations is officially in for the 20th edition of the most prestigious mining awards ceremony - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Photo Credit: Resourcing Tomorrow

Taking place on November 30th, These awards highlight excellence across the board, from groundbreaking exploration projects to inspiring tech innovations, industry deals, and visionary leaders and CEOs.

Andrew Thake, Divisional Director for Resourcing Tomorrow said:

“We have been careful to ensure these awards have transitioned along with the industry over the past two decades, by including categories that better reflect our times and recognise those that are doing significant work in technology and ESG, while also maintaining the traditional awards centred on deal making and strong company leaders.”

The judging panel, consisting of 10 industry experts, will now deliberate and vote on which companies, individuals and even which country out of the stellar list of nominees, they think should take home the respective trophies.

Among the nominations, some of the world’s blockbuster transactions are of course in there, including Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest and BHP’s purchase of OZ Minerals. However bigger is not always better in this category and in the past we have had smaller to medium size transactions take the crown.

Awards Dinner

But it’s not just about the awards – the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Ceremony is an unforgettable evening of celebration with great food, fantastic entertainment and networking with the industry’s best and brightest.

This year’s Keynote discussion will take place between Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals and Chair of the World Gold Council, and David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council.

With gold reaching a high of US$2,048/oz earlier this year, and averaging more than US$1,900/oz in 2023 so far, they will have plenty to discuss around the outlook of the precious metal, as well as some of the important initiatives they have worked together on, during Randy Smallwood’s tenure as chair.

Wheaton have been nominated on the long list for categories including CEO of the Year and in ESG for its partnership with Vale’s not-for-profit arm, the Vale Foundation.

For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com/awards