TAILINGS DAMS ARE AMONG the most vulnerable structures in terms of safety due to their size, location in often remote areas, and the nature of the materials they store. The stability of a tailings dam can be affected by various factors such as seismic activity, changes in humidity, water overload, erosion, or even structural failures caused by construction defects. For this reason, it is crucial to have advanced monitoring systems that can detect any signs of instability or damage in these dams at an early stage.

Dam safety monitoring, especially for tailings dams, focuses on detecting and preventing catastrophic failures. Monitoring not only centers on the structural integrity of the dam itself but also on the geotechnical and hydrological behavior of the surrounding terrain. This monitoring is an integral part of risk management, as it can provide early warnings about potential failures before they become serious threats.

Monitoring system platform

The development of monitoring system platforms has transformed how tailings dams are managed. These platforms integrate various technologies, including geotechnical, hydrological, seismic, and displacement sensors, among others, that allow for the real-time collection of data relevant to assessing the dam’s condition. The main goal of these platforms is to provide a comprehensive view of the dam’s status, enabling informed decisions about its operation and maintenance.

Monitoring platforms enable predictive analysis through the use of mathematical models and artificial intelligence algorithms that analyze historical and realtime data to foresee potential risks. These platforms can also generate automatic alerts when abnormal conditions are detected, allowing for a quick and effective response to prevent disasters.

Some of the most commonly used tools in tailings dam monitoring platforms include:

Inclination and displacement sensors: These measure the movement of the dam’s walls and base, which is essential for detecting deformations that could indicate a potential collapse.

Pressure and humidity sensors: These monitor the internal conditions of the dam, providing data on the stability of the materials that make up the structure, as well as the hydrological behavior of the surrounding area.

Seismic sensors: These detect seismic activity that could cause damage to the dam or alter the stability of the stored tailings.

Remote monitoring: The use of drones and satellites for visual inspections has also become popular.

These technologies allow for detailed images of the dam’s surface and surrounding area, making it easier to identify potential structural failures.

Standardization of tailings dam Construction

The safety of tailings dams depends not only on monitoring systems but also on how these structures are built. The standardization of tailings dam construction has been a key step toward ensuring their long-term safety. International bodies such as the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have established guidelines and best practices for the construction and monitoring of tailings dams.

Standardization refers to the adoption of uniform standards and procedures during the design, construction, and operation phases of tailings dams. This includes the selection of appropriate materials, the implementation of specific engineering techniques, and adherence to environmental and safety regulations. A crucial aspect of standardization is the management of tailings materials, which must be handled according to procedures that minimize the risks of contamination and maximize the stability of the structure.

Building tailings dams according to these international standards significantly reduces the risk of failures by ensuring that the best engineering practices are followed and that strict procedures are adhered to throughout the dam’s lifecycle. Furthermore, standardization facilitates the integration of new monitoring systems, ensuring that tailings dams remain within the established safety margins.

Condition monitoring

An example of innovation in condition monitoring for dams is the DAARWIN platform by SAALG Geomechanics. This system is based on real-time analysis and the use of digital twins to compare historical and monitoring data with numerical models of soil behavior. DAARWIN integrates information from sensors such as inclinometers, piezometers, and extensometers, allowing for early detection of instabilities and adjusting predictive models to reflect the actual behavior of the ground.

A key feature is its ability to optimize geotechnical designs through parametric analysis, reducing the overuse of materials and CO2 emissions associated with construction. Additionally, its cloud-based interface enables fast, data-driven decisions, ensuring that projects are developed according to the original design. This not only increases safety but also minimizes risks and costs in complex projects.

This technology represents a significant shift by providing a comprehensive tool for efficient risk management, transforming real-time monitoring into a standard in critical infrastructure projects such as dams.

Acknowledgement All information courtesy of SAALG Geomechanics

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.