AEB Amsterdam site. Photo: AEB

SLB Capturi, a joint venture of SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, reports that it is taking part in the FEED (front end engineering design) phase for carbon capture systems to be installed at an energy-from-waste plant for AEB Amsterdam.

AEB is a specialist waste processing company that operates a separation plant, two incineration plants and a biomass facility at its site in Westpoort, Amsterdam.

The initiative, which forms part of the Aurora project, will focus on the initial design phase of the installation, and will be carried out in consortium with Acciona and Sener.

The Acciona/Sener/SLB Capturi consortium was awarded the FEED contract following a European tendering procedure. It is a two-phase contract covering design and implementation of a CO 2 capture facility within the AEB Amsterdam waste fuelled power plant. SLB Capturi will be responsible for the design of the CO 2 capture system, based on the company’s commercially proven amine- solvent-based technology.

The FEED phase of the project will see a construction team, comprising the consortium, AEB and a project management consultancy, further develop the design and execution strategy for the subsequent building of the installation.

AEB’s two waste incineration plants at Westpoort process around 1.4 million tonnes of waste annually, releasing nearly 550 000 tonnes of CO 2 . The Aurora project aims to capture this carbon dioxide and permanently sequester it in a dedicated carbon dioxide storage field under the North Sea. Transportation and storage are not included within the consortium scope.

AEB hopes to be capturing and sequestering around 0.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum by 2028, reducing total emissions generated within the municipality of Amsterdam by 10%.

Key components installed for Ørsted Kalundborg hub

Meanwhile, in Denmark, SLB Capturi has reached an important project milestone supporting the Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub and the realisation of country’s first carbon capture and storage project.

SLB Capturi’s carbon capture plant components installed at Asnaes, part of the Ørsted Kalundborg CO2 Hub. Photo: SLB Capturi

A total of five sets of absorbers, desorbers, and direct contact coolers is now in place. These items constitute the key components of SLB Capturi’s Just CatchTM standardised, modular carbon capture plant. Three of the five sets are located at the wood-chip-fired Asnæs power plant (western Zealand), and the other two are at the straw-fired Avedøre power station (Greater Copenhagen).

“By establishing a full CCS value chain, the Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub marks the beginning of the Danish CCS adventure,” said Ole Thomsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Bioenergy at Ørsted.

Work is now underway on installing internals and piping for the key components, connecting them to the rest of the power stations. Additionally, intermediate storage tanks will be installed to enable further shipping for permanent storage at the Northern Lights storage reservoir in the North Sea.

Kalundborg CO2 hub. The captured CO2 will be sequestered under the North Sea, as part of Norway’s Northern Lights project.

“It is great to see this project come to life with the installation of the key components of the Just Catch plant,” said Egil Fagerland, CEO of SLB Capturi. “By deploying our standardised and modularised Just Catch 100 in series we are benefitting from the previous project experience.”

The “full value chain” is expected to be in operation in early 2026, says Fagerland.

The Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub is expected to capture up to 430 000 tonnes of biogenic CO 2 annually from the power plants when operational. The CO 2 capture and storage systems installed at the straw- and woodchip-fired power stations can be regarded as removing CO 2 from the atmosphere, “making a substantial contribution to Denmark’s climate targets for 2030,” says SLB Capturi.

Microsoft has purchased 3.67 million tonnes of CO 2 removal (over ten years) from the Ørsted Kalundborg CO 2 Hub.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.