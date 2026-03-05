SXL Axial shaft seal assemblies installed at the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

AS DEMAND FOR RENEWABLE energy grows, Thordon Bearings is playing a bigger role in Asia’s expanding hydropower sector. The company, known for its water-lubricated bearings and seals, has seen increasing interest in its technology, driving its plans for further growth in the region.

India, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, even the small Kingdom of Bhutan, are all refurbishing ageing hydropower plants or building new with Thordon’s water-lubricated and self-lubricating bearings and seals.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth across Asia, where our value proposition is well received by power utility companies looking to optimise plant performance with more energy and environmental efficient technology,” explains Axel Swanson, Thordon’s Business Development Manager – Hydro, Pump & Industrial.

The Canadian company has secured notable success in India, where distributor Soneji Engineering Pvt. Ltd has been recognized by the Indian government for its contribution to the success of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited’s (BHEL’s) massive Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Telangana.

Thordon and Soneji Engineering secured a tender to supply 24 large diameter axial shaft seal assemblies for use in large Francis style pumps, along with water filtration systems for the project’s turbine pumps. The project was a major milestone for both companies as it represented the largest ever tender awarded in BHEL’s history for this particular component.

“There are over 300 hydro plants in India of which more than half are due for refurbishment and modernisation,” says Jaideep Singh, Head of Department – Hydro, Soneji Engineering. “The Indian government has stated plants older than 35-40 years will be overhauled with about 15 hydroelectric projects above 25MW at the tendering stage. The government also plans to increase the number of pumped hydro plants to be commissioned in the future.”

Self lubricated brushings

According to Soneji Engineering, hydroelectric power plant operators are insisting on Thordon’s self-lubricating bushes in wicket gate applications rather than the grease lubricated metallic bushes typically used. This is largely due to cost efficiencies gained from a more reliable system that requires minimal maintenance.

“We are focusing on converting oil-lubricated turbine guide bearings to water lubrication for upcoming projects under the government’s renovation policy,” says Singh. “Power utility companies are insisting on converting the oil-lubricated turbine guide bearing units to more economical, environmentally friendly, and efficient water-lubricated bearing solutions.”

The trend is evident from a surge in orders for Thordon’s hydro solutions specified for Indian plants operated by NHPC, MAHAGENCO, TANGEDCO, APGENCO, PSPCL, HPSEB, TSGENCO, SJVNL, UJVNL, for irrigation projects and mini hydro developments at Dhakrani, Chibro, Khodri, Kulhal, Mohammadpur, and Machkund.

The company’s orderbook also includes Thordon turbine guide bearings for installation to hydro turbines operating at the Dumajorhi and Djenne Mali plants operated by Global Hydro.

Singh says Soneji Engineering is also working with turbine manufacturer Voith Hydro on an export project to supply SXL turbine guide bearings to Japan, for installation at the 16.9MW Odagiri plant.

“Our collaboration with this original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is a significant project for us, as it allows Thordon to enter the Japanese market, which has traditionally been a difficult one to penetrate,” he says.

Swanson adds: “Soneji Engineering has been instrumental in securing these high-profile projects. The company has a very strong presence and has longstanding relationships with OEMs and utility companies across the country. This has been crucial to our success in this market.”

While India remains one of Thordon’s primary focus areas in Asia, the company is also exploring opportunities in growing markets, such as Vietnam, Bhutan and Malaysia.

Vietnam, where Thordon’s authorized distributor Delta Marine and Industries has been pivotal in raising awareness of the benefits of Thordon’s ThorPlas- Blue and SXL materials for linkage and wicket gate bearings, and operating ring pads, has also seen strong uptake of these solutions.

Asia’s third-largest producer of hydropower, Vietnam meets about 33% of its own power demand from hydropower. This is set to increase with a projected annual kWh growth rate of 4% over the next five years. As of 2023, 378 hydropower plants were in operation in Vietnam, though the country has a theoretical hydropower potential of around 35,000MW, with 60% of that potential in the north, 27% in the central region, and 13% in the south.

“With the majority of the country’s hydropower plants built more than two decades ago there is certainly a need for new technology upgrades,” says Johnny Dao, Managing Director, Delta Marine & Industries.

One such upgrade, and a significant milestone for Thordon, was the successful retrofit carried out at the So’n La Hydroelectric power plant in the country’s Muong La district. With a total installed capacity of 2400MW from six turbines, it is Asia’s largest hydropower plant.

ThorPlas-Blue bearings being installed at the So’n La Hydropower Plant

Delta Marine & Industries worked with end user Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to choose suitable replacements for the original metal polymer lined bearings, which had delaminated, with severe wear to the bushing surface. The solution involved using Thordon’s SXL and Thorseal materials for the lower and upper gate seals, and SXL for the operating ring wear pads. Thorseals were used in place of the existing rubber seals and ThorPlas-Blue for the intermediate bearing.

Following this project, Delta Marine & Industries secured orders to replace the original brass and rubber upper and lower seals and wicket gate seals with the SXL and Thorseal material at two 90MW turbines operating at EVN’s Đ`ông Nai hydropower plant. The replacement of the first unit was completed in July 2022 with the second following a year later.

Thordon’s expansion across Asia has been bolstered by its partnerships with some of the biggest names in the hydropower sector. Thordon has forged solid relationships with global turbine manufacturers like Andritz, Voith, GE, and B Fouress, securing lucrative contracts to supply critical components for projects across the continent.

“We’re developing partner supplier relationships with OEMs because the power utilities are asking for water-lubricated bearings and our advanced shaft seal technology,” says Swanson. “Adopting our technology at the turbine manufacturing stage is really setting us apart from the competition.”

Thordon recently supplied six axial seal assemblies, with spares, to the Government-owned Punatsangchhu Hydro through BHEL in Bhutan, a testament to the company’s growing footprint in the region.

“We are very excited to be contributing to the country’s burgeoning hydropower market. Bhutan is a unique market, with its own set of challenges and opportunities,” Swanson explains.

Malaysia shows potential too, with the country investing in both hydropower and thermal power. Thordon recently appointed Singapore-based NewShore Solutions as its authorized distributor in Malaysia to tap into its extensive local knowledge and engineering expertise.

“We are certainly looking forward to working more closely with NewShore Solutions in the near future to develop Malaysia” Swanson says.

While Thordon has experienced rapid growth across all of its industrial sectors, the company’s success in Asia’s hydropower market in particular is one of the driving forces behind the decision to expand its infrastructure. This has recently included the appointment of new distributors, the hiring of new personnel, and the acquisition of a new production facility across the street from its existing plant in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

“All of our different markets have grown at the same rate,” says Swanson. “It’s not just the hydro sector. Our pump and various marine industry segments have also seen significant growth over recent years. This new facility embodies our commitment to meeting customer requirements, in line with the growing demand for clean energy solutions, globally.

The full scope of Thordon supply for the turbine at Tekapo A generating station in New Zealand

Thordon’s involvement in New Zealand’s hydropower sector

Although India and other parts of Asia have been the primary focus of Thordon’s recent growth, New Zealand’s hydropower sector has remained steady with orders for Thordon’s wicket gate bearings and shaft seals.

Many of New Zealand’s existing hydropower plants use oil-lubricated turbine guide bearings but there is increasing interest in cleaner more efficient bearing and sealing solutions, says Axel Swanson, Thordon’s Business Development Manager – Hydro, Pump & Industrial.

“To meet increasing energy demand, there is a strong need to modernize and upgrade aging infrastructure with new, more environmentally efficient, reliable technology, our Auckland based distributor Henley Group is well positioned to capitalize on these new opportunities.”

Across both of New Zealand’s main islands, there are a total of 93 hydro power stations, overseen by five main energy providers: Mercury Energy, Meridian Energy, Genesis Energy, Contact Energy, and Manawa Energy. Additionally, several independent providers operate smaller stations.

Henley Group’s Jacob Power says New Zealand’s hydropower market has enormous potential for growth, with several new stations proposed that have received consent or are in the application process.

“There is definitely a notable uptick in orders for Thordon products, primarily driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions. Customers are increasingly drawn to Thordon due to its excellent track record in New Zealand spanning over two decades.

The assurance of a 15-year wear life guarantee for wicket gate bearings certainly bolsters customer confidence, particularly within the hydro-turbine industry,” says Power.

The latest technological trend in the industry is a shift towards environmentally friendly solutions, such as replacing greased bronze and oil-lubricated bearings with water-lubricated alternatives.

Thordon Bearings is at the forefront of meeting this requirement by offering innovative water-lubricated bearing solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance performance and longevity.