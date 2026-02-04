To work against the backdrop of the Alpine panorama, the WOLFF had to first climb the difficult access road. From then on, everything went smoothly

IN A SERIES OF high-profile infrastructure upgrades, cranes have played an indispensable role in enhancing energy production and supporting vital environmental projects. Boldt Construction, in collaboration with Dakota County and Xcel Energy, recently completed a significant upgrade to the historic Lake Byllesby Dam in Minnesota, while WOLFFKRAN and Kostmann GesmbH worked together on an impressive reservoir clean-up project in Austria.

Additionally, the US Army Corps of Engineers has overseen a major overhaul of the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota, involving the replacement of essential gates to ensure the dam’s continued functionality. Each project showcases the crucial role cranes play in modern engineering, from lifting heavy machinery to supporting complex logistics in difficult terrains.

Boldt Construction and Manitowoc helped upgrade a Minnesota dam and double its production capacity

Lake Byllesby Dam: doubling power capacity with Manitowoc Cranes

One of the most notable crane-assisted projects recently completed is the upgrade of the Lake Byllesb Dam in Minnesota. Boldt Construction, in partnership with Dakota County and Xcel Energy, transformed the 114-year-old dam, doubling its energy generation capacity to 4.4MW – enough to power about 2,400 homes. The project required substantial rebuilding of the powerhouse and the installation of two new generators, each weighing more than 121,000 pounds.

From the outset of the project in the spring of 2021, Boldt’s Manitowoc 2250 crawler crane played a pivotal role in the construction process. Known for its reliability, the 2250 crane handled heavy lifting and transported materials across a challenging site, confined by its proximity to both a river and a lake.

The reservoir had accumulated a layer of sediment several meters thick, which was removed by an excavator. The WOLFF 8060.25 Cross transported the crane troughs with up to 18 tons of sediment to the deposit area

Over 1.7 million pounds of concrete were removed to lay the foundation for the new powerhouse, requiring careful planning and precise execution.

Boldt’s team utilised the 2250 crane to handle materials across the challenging terrain. “The Manitowoc 2250 arrived on-site from the start, and it proved invaluable in lifting materials and positioning them in tight spaces,” said Aaron Utley, Boldt’s project manager. “Despite the proximity to the water and other site constraints, the crane did exactly what we needed it to do.”

In August 2023, the Manitowoc MLC300 VPC-MAX crane was brought in for the heavy lifts. It was tasked with positioning the two new generators into place, ensuring they were installed without any delays.

The lifts were completed with precision, thanks to collaboration between Boldt’s in-house engineers and experts flown in from India. “Installing each generator took several hours, but the lifts were carried out flawlessly,” Utley added. “After the lifts, we focused on connecting the final components, and it was a satisfying moment for everyone involved.”

Both major lifts were completed in just two days, with favourable weather conditions supporting the crane operations. Despite some minor delays caused by high winds, the project was executed with precision, and the success is attributed to both Boldt’s experienced crane operators and Manitowoc’s reliable equipment.

“Despite the confined space of the dam site, both cranes performed flawlessly,” Utley stated.

Contractors from Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co. use a mobile crane to lift a 38,000-pound draft tube bulkhead gate from the tailrace side of the Gavins Point Dam powerhouse October 22, 2024. (US Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford)

Roßwiese reservoir clean-up: WOLFFKRAN’s power in the mountains

Meanwhile, across the globe, WOLFFKRAN and Kostmann GesmbH were busy deploying powerful cranes for a very different kind of project: cleaning up the Roswiese reservoir in Austria. Working on behalf of VERBUND Hydro Power GmbH, the team faced the challenge of removing sediment from the reservoir, an essential task for maintaining the waterway’s health and energy potential.

To support the job, WOLFFKRAN sent one of its most powerful cranes – the WOLFF 8060.25 Cross model – into the mountains at an elevation of 1200m. Known for its impressive lifting capacity of 25 tons, this crane was tasked with transporting excavated material, including crane troughs weighing up to 18 tons, to the deposit site. In just under a month, nearly 20,000 cubic meters of sediment were moved.

However, getting the crane to the site was no small feat. Access to the construction site required navigating a 6km forest road, which had ten hairpin turns and led up 600m in altitude. Only trucks with short trailers could traverse the road, and the team had to wait for at least three days of dry weather before the heavy machinery could be transported. The assembly of the crane took three days as well, adding to the complexity of the task.

“The terrain and weather conditions made this a particularly challenging project,” explained David Pucher, site manager at Kostmann GesmbH. “But the WOLFFKRAN team not only made us a very interesting offer but also ensured that the transport, assembly, and dismantling went smoothly despite the difficult location.” The WOLFF 8060.25 was successfully disassembled and returned to Vienna in mid-August after completing the job without incident.

Contractors from Transco Industries Inc. and Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co. lower a 38,000-pound draft tube bulkhead gate into a guide on the tailrace of the Gavins Point Dam powerhouse October 22, 2024. (US Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford)

Gavins Point Dam: a crucial gate Replacement

Back in the US, another crucial project was undertaken at the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota, where the US Army Corps of Engineers has replaced six bulkhead gates at the hydroelectric powerhouse for the first time since the dam’s construction in 1957. Each gate weighs 38,000 pounds and plays a critical role in maintaining the hydropower units that generate energy for over 68,000 homes.

The gates refurbished once in the 1980s but have not been updated since. Each one is essential to maintaining the hydropower units.

“They’ve reached the end of their lifecycle, so it was time to replace,” said Martin Goding, Gavins Point powerhouse superintendent. “When we go into annual maintenance, they drop these gates, and there are men behind these gates, so it keeps the water out so we can actually do the maintenance on the inside of the unit.”

The multi-day removal and installation project required patience and some heavy lifting. Because each gate weighs 38,000 pounds it had to be moved one at a time by a gantry crane to the closest position within reach of a mobile crane before being lifted out by contracted crane and rigging professionals. Once removed, installation of the new gates was completed in the same manner.

With installation and leakage testing complete, Gavins Point Project mechanics and electricians have now begun annual maintenance on the three hydropower units scheduled for completion in April 2025.

Contractors from Transco Industries Inc. and Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co. disconnect slings from a 38,000-pound draft tube bulkhead gate that was removed from the tailrace side of the Gavins Point Dam powerhouse October 22, 2024. (US Army Corps of Engineers photo by Delanie Stafford)

The new gates will ensure maintenance of the hydropower units can continue for at least the next 50 years.

“If the old gates had failed, we would not be able to do the annual maintenance on the units,” Goding said. “Then we’re looking at potential failure of a component that we needed to do repairs to.”

The project cost $4.1 million and took 5 years to complete from design to finish.

Gavins Point Dam was built as part of the Flood Control Act of 1944. When not operating to reduce flood risk, it provides hydropower generation as well as water supply, water quality, irrigation, fish and wildlife conservation, navigation and recreational benefits.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.