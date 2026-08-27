The six-year framework agreement covers the ENATS 43-8, ETR 132 programme works as well as outage management services and emergency fault response. The contract is worth over £60 m for the framework period.

This new agreement continues a partnership between Avove and SP Energy Networks that began in 2012, during which time Avove has maintained the SP Energy Networks’ infrastructure for over a decade.

Avove’s executive chair, Mark Perkins, said: “Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional vegetation management standards while safeguarding network reliability and meeting the needs of local communities.”

Avove’s robust service delivery system will ‘seamlessly incorporate cutting-edge practices and methodologies to meet SP Energy Networks’ operational requirements.’ Aileen Rourke, SPD licence Director, said: “As one of our most crucial maintenance programmes, vegetation management is critical to ensuring our network remains resilient and we keep the lights on, even during extreme weather. This new investment with Avove will allow us to continue to actively manage vegetation effectively to reduce the impact of extreme weather on local communities and speed up reconnection times, making a real difference.”

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.