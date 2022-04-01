This award is the second inner-array grid project awarded by EnBW to Seaway 7 after Baltic 2 Offshore Wind Farm, which was completed in 2015

Seaway 7 awarded EPIC Cable Installation for EnBW’s He Dreiht Offshore Windfarm. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

Seaway 7 ASA is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a sizeable contract by Energie Baden-Württemberg AG (EnBW) for the Engineering, Procurement, Installation and Commissioning (EPIC) Works of inner-array grid cables on its He Dreiht Offshore Wind Farm project. The scope includes the supply and installation of around 100 km of 66 kV subsea power cables and respective cable protection systems. The company will utilise vessels from its state-of-the-art cable lay fleet which will commence work on the project in 2025. The contract award is subject to He Dreiht reaching Financial Close by mid-2023.

He Dreiht is a 900 MW offshore wind project with 15 MW wind turbines. The wind farm is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea, approximately 85 km north of the Borkum island and 95 km to the west of the Helgoland island and was the first subsidy-free winner in the German auction.

Project Director EnBW He Dreiht Jörn Däinghaus, said: “We are working intensively on the preparations for He Dreiht in the lead-up to our investment decision in 2023 and are excited to have Seaway 7 on board for this project as well.”

Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer of Seaway 7, said: ‘we are pleased to build on our relationship with EnBW for this important project in Germany. The award demonstrates our continued leadership in submarine cable installation for offshore wind, building on our significant experience delivering projects on an EPIC basis’.