Tolmount gas field was discovered in 2011. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Harbour Energy has announced production start-up at the Tolmount gas project in southern North Sea is expected to take place around the end of July.

The company said that final commissioning is underway for the project that is located 64km off the coast of Shetland in Yorkshire.

Upon the commencement of production at Tolmount, Harbour is estimated to expand its production capacity by 20,000-25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Harbour Energy chief executive officer Linda Cook said: “With the majority of this year’s planned maintenance shutdowns nearing completion, drilling activity ramping up and Tolmount first gas expected shortly, we look forward to production increasing over the remainder of 2021.”

The company has completed two of the four development wells at the project, while drilling of the third well is being carried out currently.

Harbour Energy is the operator of the Tolmount gas project with a stake of 50%, with Dana Petroleum as its partner owning the remaining stake.

Over its lifetime, the field is estimated to produce around 90 million boe.

Discovered in 2011, the Tolmount gas field is located in Block 42/28d, in the UK southern North Sea.

A final investment decision on the Tolmount East development is expected to be taken in the third quarter of 2021. The Tolmount East discovery is situated in the Greater Tolmount Area.

With a 22-year operational life, the development is planned to include a single well development, installation of subsea infrastructure, and a 4km, 12-inch pipeline tied back to the Tolmount minimum facilities platform.