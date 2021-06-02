Contract is for the design and construct of a 220kV transmission line and substation as well as the 33kV distribution infrastructure

GenusPlus awarded $60m contract by Rio Tinto. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Perth-based essential power and telecommunications infrastructure provider GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX: GNP) (“GenusPlus”, or the “Company”) today announced it has secured a significant new power installation contract with a value of approximately $60 million at a peak manning of 95 direct personnel plus associated local subcontractors and suppliers.

Powerlines Plus, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GenusPlus, has been awarded a contract with Rio Tinto for the design and construct of a 220kV transmission line and substation as well as the associated 33kV distribution infrastructure.

The contract is scheduled to commence immediately and be completed over a period of approximately 22 months. The scope of work includes the design and construct of 15km of dual circuit 220kV transmission line between Karratha and Dampier, a 220/33kV Substation at Rio Tinto’s Kangaroo Hill site in Dampier, modification works at Yurralyi Maya Power Station and Dampier Bulk Substation, new 33kV infrastructure and the deconstruction of redundant 220kV and 33kV infrastructure.

GenusPlus Managing Director, David Riches, said “we are pleased to secure the Kangaroo Hill contract and continue to build on our long relationship with Rio Tinto. We look forward to completing the works safely and on time. We continue to be on track to deliver on our Prospectus forecasts and continue to build a strong order book for FY22.”