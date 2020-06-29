CSI will be responsible for the supply, construction, installation and operation of the NextGen crushing plant that will replace the existing CSI crushing plant at Mt Whaleback

The order allows CSI to extend its operations at the site. (Credit: Mineral Resources.)

Mineral Resources’ wholly owned subsidiary CSI Mining Services (CSI) has secured a five-year crushing and screening contract for NextGen crushing plant at the Mt Whaleback iron ore mine in Western Australia.

Australian mining and resource firm BHP has awarded the contract.

The order allows CSI to extend its operations at the site, where it has been working since 2012.

Mineral Resources chief operating officer Mike Grey said: “This contract extension and expansion at Mt Whaleback is a tribute to the fantastic work CSI has been providing for one of our key blue-chip clients for many years now. It is also testament to our team for the innovation and customer focus they have built into the NextGen design.”

“We would like to thank BHP for its continued commitment to the long-standing relationship we have and for the opportunity to deliver this step-change in crushing capacity at Mt Whaleback, one of the world’s largest iron ore operations.”

Crushing plant project at Mt Whaleback will create additional 110 jobs

CSI will also oversee construction of the NextGen plant modules in Turkey and at its Kwinana workshop. The plant will be assembled on-site at Mt Whaleback.

The project is expected to create up to an additional 110 jobs in Western Australia.

Additionally, BHP has an option to extend the initial five-year 12 million tonnes a year (Mtpa) contract to further two years.

The contract awarded by BHP is expected to strengthen the partnership between CSI and Metso Minerals, which was established to develop and market the NextGen plant worldwide.

Recently, BHP has signed an agreement with Norilsk Nickel Australian Holdings’ subsidiary MPI Nickel to acquire the latter’s Honeymoon Well nickel project in Western Australia.