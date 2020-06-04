The licences are located directly to the southwest of Sandfire Resource's T3 and A4 Dome copper-silver discoveries

Kavango owns 100% of the new licences. (Credit: Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos)

Kavango Resources announced that it has secured two prospecting licences in the Botswana section of the highly prospective Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB).

The initial term of each licence is 3 years, which can be extended to a maximum of 7 years.

The two licences – PL036/2020 and PL037/2020 – cover 1,294.2km2, immediately south of the town of Ghanzi.

They are located directly to the southwest of Sandfire Resource’s T3 and A4 Dome copper-silver discoveries.

Kavango Resources chief executive officer Michael Foster said: “We are delighted to have secured these two new prospecting licences. It is thanks to our in-country presence and knowledge that Kavango has been able to add to its portfolio of strategic exploration assets in the highly prospective Kalahari Copper Belt.

“Given the positioning of these two new licences, in such close proximity to major copper-silver discoveries, we are eager to commence exploration here as lockdown restrictions are loosened in Botswana.”

Kavango building a strategic portfolio of exploration licences in KCB

Kavango owns 100% of the new licences that enable it to expand its exposure to the KCB, which stretches 1,000km from northern Botswana to central Namibia.

The KCB is said to be a relatively underexplored and is a key emerging trend globally, located in stable and pro-mining jurisdictions.

Kavango said that is in the process of building a strategic portfolio of exploration licences in the KCB.

In February, the company had entered into a Joint Venture with LVR GeoExplorers , to earn up to a 90% interest in PL 082/2018 and PL 083/2018 in the KCB.

PL 082/2018, covering 137.36km2 area lies 30km north of MOD Resources’ T3 mine development, while PL 083/2018 is close to the Namibian border and adjacent to a block of PL’s held by Kopore Metals.