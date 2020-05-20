The global pandemic currently gripping our world has brought untold devastation to millions of people, striking deep on both the economic and social foundations of modern society. Emergency measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus have, rightly, placed the well-being of individuals at centre stage.

With countries locked down and economies having ground to a halt; entire industries have been left in flux. The energy sector is held tightly within the grip of Covid-19. With geopolitical tensions providing further convulsions, crashing energy demand, plummeting oil price and workforce shutdown has left our sector on life support.

This crisis heeded no warning. That said, as we begin to settle into ‘crisis, as normal’, it is vital that we do not ignore the greater threat on the horizon. Lockdown has allowed our planet to breath. Energy Transition must now be placed at the centre of all plans for economic revival.

Reuters Events Energy Transition team has recently launched a brand new live ‘In Conversation’ series, with CEO’s committed to building a sustainable energy future.

The first session will welcome Mathias Lelievre, the CEO leading ENGIE Impact’s vision to accelerate the sustainability transformation for corporations, cities and governments around the world; a strategic leader with more than a decade of global experience in both the private and public sectors.

On 2nd June, Reuters events will join Dr Pratima Rangarajan ‘in conversation.’ Jointly funded by 10 Oil and Gas majors, OGCI Climate Investments intends to invest $1 billion over the next ten years to develop and demonstrate innovative technologies that have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The final episode will host Axel Thiemann. Sonnedix is inspired to build solar plants that endure, to use the most current technologies available to harness the power of the sun, and to work with partners that share their commitment to producing a continuous, reliable and efficient supply of clean energy from the sun.

Mathias Lelievre, Chief Executive Officer, ENGIE Impact

May 26th, 18:00-18:30 BST

Dr. Pratima Rangarajan, Chief Executive Officer, OGCI Climate Investments

June 2nd, 14:00-14:30 BST

Axel Thiemann, Chief Executive Officer, Sonnedix

June 16th, 14:30-15:00 BST

