Petrobras makes two oil discoveries at in Brazil. (Credit: Pixabay)

Brazilian firm Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) has announced the discovery of oil of good quality in the Southeast area of the Búzios field and greater potential in the pre-salt of the Albacora field in Campos Basin.

The firm discovered the oil at the 9-BUZ-39DA-RJS well located in the Southeast area of the Búzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt, 210km from Rio de Janeiro.

Oil reservoirs of 208m have been confirmed at the well, which is being drilled, through tests at a depth of below 5,400m, Petrobras said.

In a statement, Petrobras said: “The Búzios field is covered by the largest seismic data volume of the nodes type in the world, whose technology is among the most modern for the construction of three-dimensional images of high resolution in oil reservoirs, allowing to optimize the productivity and profitability of this field.”

Petrobras is the operator of Búzios field

Petrobras is the operator of the Búzios field with 90% stake while other partners include CNOOC with 5% and CNODC 5%.

The company said that it has also identified approximately 214m of reservoirs, with the presence of light oil, following tests carried out from 4,630m depth at the 9-AB-135D-RJS well.

The well is located in the Albacora field, inside the Plano de Avaliação de Descoberta (PAD) of Forno area, in the Campos Basin pre-salt, 184km from Macaé, Rio de Janeiro.

Last month, Petrobras announced the oil discovery in an exploratory well located in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block, the Campos Basin.

Located 130km from the city of Macaé (RJ) and in water depths of 1,080m, the well, called Natator, encountered oil in carbonate reservoirs in the post-salt section.